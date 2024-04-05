media release: Order online March 21-May 5. Pick up orders on May 10 from Holy Wisdom Monastery (Middleton).

Make your garden a beautiful, vibrant landscape while supporting birds, bees, butterflies, and other native wildlife! Gardening with native plants is a wonderful way to decrease water and nutrient usage, create environments with plants that bloom throughout the seasons, and provide critical resources to winged, crawling, and hopping wildlife.

This spring, when you order native plants through our special Native Plant Sale with Johnson’s Nursery out of Menomonee Falls, you get native plants delivered to Middleton in May AND 15% of the sale totals go to Holy Wisdom Monastery and Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (split 50/50).

That is a big win, all around!

You get native plants—native wildlife get extra benefits from your yard—a Wisconsin-based nursery gets sales—two non-profits make a little extra money to support habitat restoration and conservation.

March 21-May 5, visit the Johnson Nursery special plant sale website: https://shop.jniplants.com/