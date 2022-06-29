press release: Native plants are resilient, beautiful, and support biodiversity. Creating a native plant garden creates habitat that supports bees, butterflies, birds, and insects. Join us to hear from native plant experts and local stories of successful native plantings at a park and at a business.

Join us to learn about:

How native plants can support wildlife in your backyard and at work

What plants directly support Wisconsin wildlife

Where to start with designing a planting

How to bring your native planting ideas to life

Native plant care

We'll hear from Erin Cain from White Pelican Nursery and Evan Nelson from Good Oak Ecological Services will discuss the basics of native plants, their benefits, and how to use them in our home and work landscapes. We'll also hear stories from Emily King, Sustainability Manager at Emmi Roth and Sayer Larson, the Village of McFarland Parks Superintendent about their recent native planting successes. Emily will share about how she organized a native plants volunteer day at Emmi Roth to beautify their space, increase sustainability, and build community. To close, the speakers will all join us as a panel for Q&A.

Our Speakers:

Emily King is currently the Sustainability Manager at Emmi Roth, an award-winning cheese company based in Wisconsin and owned by Emmi Group in Switzerland. She communicates and coordinates with management, shareholders, customers, and employees to address sustainability issues, and oversees the corporate sustainability strategy for the organization. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Photography and is presently pursuing her Master of Science in Sustainable Management.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Emily also serves as an Executive Board Member for REAP Food Group. REAP’s mission is to transform communities, economies, and lives through the power of good food, and it acts as a liaison between local food producers and local businesses to create a circular food economy. Emily is also a member of Sustain Dane as well and has received her Master Recycler Certification through its program.

This program is made possible by the Dane County Environmental Council.