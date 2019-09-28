press release: Saturday September 28, Noon-1pm, Goodman Community Center Ironworks building

Native Plants: Good for the Environment, Good for your Home

Presented by Amy Jo Dusick and Frank Hassler, Good Oak Ecological Services

We all love flowers...but are all flowers created equally? Learn how you can not only add beauty to your garden, but also add habitat for pollinators, birds and other animals by adding native plants to your home landscape. Plus, learn how adding native plants to your yard can help deal with home water issues, and better manage storm runoff.

Admission is free

Register at https://forms.gle/ zD1JNr3aS3UYX3sz5 or by emailing Dave Pausch at home@roostinmadison.com. Presented by Roost Realty powered by Realty Executives Cooper Spransy.