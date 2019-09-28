Native Plants: Good for the Environment, Good for Your Home
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Saturday September 28, Noon-1pm, Goodman Community Center Ironworks building
Presented by Amy Jo Dusick and Frank Hassler, Good Oak Ecological Services
We all love flowers...but are all flowers created equally? Learn how you can not only add beauty to your garden, but also add habitat for pollinators, birds and other animals by adding native plants to your home landscape. Plus, learn how adding native plants to your yard can help deal with home water issues, and better manage storm runoff.
Admission is free
