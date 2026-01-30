Native Shrubs and Ecosystem Services

media release: Native shrubs and small trees range in size from just a few feet to upwards of 20 feet. Learn how they fit the landscape in all four seasons and celebrate our spirit of place. From groundcovers to screens and accents they can solve many challenging landscape situations. Their role in the regional web-of life and other ecosystem services will also be described so you can create a functional healthy and biodiverse habitat to live in.

Instructor: Alan Branhagen, Natural Land Institute

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome! $15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer.