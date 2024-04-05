media release: The Valley of Madison is thrilled to announce the upcoming Native Spirit performance, a celebration of cultural diversity and unity, set to take place April 5-7, 2024 at the Wisconsin Masonic Center. The event promises an enriching experience, showcasing the vibrant traditions and heritage of Indigenous communities and the talents of world champion performer, Nedallas Hammill.

Native Spirit will feature a variety of dances that highlight the rich cultural tapestry of indigenous peoples. Attendees can look forward to traditional music, high energy dance performances, storytelling, and a meet and greet with performers after the show that offer insights into the customs and stories of these communities.

April 5, 7pm; April 6, 2pm & 7pm; April 7, 2pm, Wisconsin Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. Madison, WI 53703

Admission to this family-friendly, educational event is open to the public, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to come together and appreciate the beauty of indigenous cultures. The event aims to foster a sense of unity and mutual understanding, emphasizing the importance of cultural diversity in our global community. “We are excited to bring Native Spirit to Madison and provide a platform for people to come together and celebrate the richness of indigenous cultures,” said Dennis Krahn, Eevent organizer for the Valley of Madison. This event is an opportunity for attendees to learn, connect, and appreciate the diverse traditions that make our world so unique.

Tickets for Native Spirit can be purchased by at: bit-ly/native-spirit-tickets

Follow the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite - Valley of Madison on Facebook for event updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses leading up to Native Spirit’s performance.

The Valley of Madison fraternity seeks to strengthen the community and exalt the dignity of every person. Through events like Native Spirit, we aim to create inclusive spaces that celebrate diversity, promote cultural understanding, and foster a sense of community.