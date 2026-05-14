Native wetland plant restoration pilot project: Fish Creek Slough Estuary in Ashland, Wisconsin

Join Kevin Brewster of the Super Rivers Watershed Association to learn about the ecological impacts on Fish Creek Slough from historic and present-day human presence in the Fish Creek watershed and Chequamegon Bay, invasive species dynamics, and the emerging challenges of climate change. He will discuss how the project will achieve its goal of demonstrating how application of proven restoration strategies—guided by local traditional knowledge—can help recover the ecological and hydrological health of a once-vibrant coastal wetland ecosystem. We will also discuss our plans for engaging the community in exciting volunteer work and educational opportunities as the project progresses.

As a life-long northern Wisconsin resident, Kevin Brewster has worked as restoration coordinator, grant writer, board member, and volunteer with the Superior River Watershed Association since 2009. Prior to that, he co-directed a reforestation and wildlife rescue project in northeastern Costa Rica and also worked as an ecological consultant for the US-Forest Service, WDNR, and local Tribal governments. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental journalism and graduate certification in restoration ecology practices.