Natsu Matsuri
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Japanese summer festival hosted by Madison Japan Association and Japanese Taiko Drumming, Saturday, August 24, 2 - 6pm.
Celebrate the end of summer and the first-ever Madison Japanese Summer Festival.
Enjoy games, food, music, drink, fun, activities, and performances while learning about Japanese culture. All ages welcome!
Performances by:
Beni Daiko
Kodama Dojo
Madison Judo
Games and food include:Superball Scoop, Watermelon Crushing, Photo Booth, Octopus Dumplings, Curry, Savory Pancakes, Ice Cones, and More!! Food will include a cost.