Natsu Matsuri

press release: Japanese summer festival hosted by Madison Japan Association and Japanese Taiko Drumming, Saturday, August 24, 2 - 6pm.

Celebrate the end of summer and the first-ever Madison Japanese Summer Festival.

Enjoy games, food, music, drink, fun, activities, and performances while learning about Japanese culture. All ages welcome!

Performances by:

Beni Daiko

Kodama Dojo

Madison Judo

Games and food include:Superball Scoop, Watermelon Crushing, Photo Booth, Octopus Dumplings, Curry, Savory Pancakes, Ice Cones, and More!! Food will include a cost.

More info: https://www.facebook. com/events/835331150156398/