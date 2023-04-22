Natty Nation, DJ Pain 1
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: April 22, 2023 from 12-9:30 pm, bring your dog for an Earth Day Celebration!
- Fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance
- Limited edition "Bee Better Have My Honey" honey blonde ale from Hop Haus Brewing and Honeybee Cannabis Company
- Tap beers from Lake Louie Brewing, Karben4 Brewing, and Delta Beer Lab
- Paddy’s Patties and Quick Chef Inc food trucks
- Pups for the Planet dog party from 12-3 pm
- Buy your tickets to stay for live music by NATTY NATION and DJ PAIN 1! Doors open at 3:30 pm. Music starts at 4:20 pm
Earth Day Celebration Schedule
12-3 pm: Pups for the Planet dog party
3:30 pm: Doors open for ticketed concert*
4:20-6 pm: Natty Nation
7-8 pm: DJ Pain 1
8-9:30 pm: Natty Nation
*Tickets required for humans starting at 3:30 pm. $10 in advance. $15 at the door. If you want to bring your dog, our usual membership rates will apply in addition to the ticket price.
pupsfortheplanet.eventbrite.
Entry is free without a pet. $8 for a day pass with up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website for membership options and to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/