ONLINE: Natty Nation

× Expand M.O.D Media Productions Natty Nation (left to right): Paul Willis, Aaron Konkol, JAH Boogie and Nick Czar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xrbkk4pvHqM

media release: Lucid Streams presents...

A full production live stream concert from Madison's iconic Barrymore Theatre with sound by Pressure Wall Productions, lights by Cygnus Lighting, & video by Mark Norman.

We're honored and beyond excited to be the first streaming event from The Barrymore Theatre! At this point any opportunity to play at all is a breath of fresh air, but a full on concert at an amazing historic venue in January 2021 is quite the blessing!

That being said, this is most definitely a labor of love. Everyone involved (about a dozen people) are doing so without the promise of compensation. We will only be paid from your generous contributions, split three ways (band/production/venue), so please consider donating any amount:

venmo.com/nattynation (preferred)

paypal.me/nattynation

cash.app/NattyNation

Of course we know that many are hurting right now financially, so truly nothing is expected... but every penny is appreciated!

More than anything we can't wait to do our little part to lift the vibration of our worldwide Natty Family! Sending so much love to each and every one of you!

~Aaron, Boogie, Paule, & Nick

**This is an online only event. The venue will be closed to the public, and only essential personnel will be allowed inside.