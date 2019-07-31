press release: Natty Nation acoustic album recording & Cool School Benefit Concert

Doors 6 p.m. / Show 7 p.m. $10 All ages

Natty Nation, the area's premier reggae band, appears at Café CODA on July 31 in support of the music education and artistic development of children.

Café CODA proudly hosts a weekly opportunity for young players to workshop and study the art of music improvisation with Hanah Jon Taylor and other iconic personalities of the Madison Jazz community. The Youth Jazz Expo, or what the young participants affectionately call "Cool School" is free to any young aspiring player, ages 9 to 20, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

This promises to be a most exciting and well attended event for a great cause!

To support "Cool School", please consider a donation to the "GoFundMe" address below.

https://www.gofundme.com/youth-jazz-expo