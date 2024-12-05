RSVP for Natural Material Ornaments

media release: Feeling festive? Let your creativity flow while creating natural material ornaments - great gifts for the fellow gardener or nature-lover on your holiday list. Start with a base of dried citrus, wood slice, or pinecone and build your ornament using dried flowers, seedpods and more. All materials are pre-harvested from Olbrich Gardens to create a one-of-a-kind, unique piece of art! All materials provided. Students must be comfortable working with hot glue and delicate material.

6 pm, Dec. 12. Pre-registration required by December 5.

Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

$32/$26 member