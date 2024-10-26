media release: Director Shedd Farley, Cemeterian Dustin Duve will host the day with a Natural Path Sanctuary Mock Burial. Shroud demonstration by Natural Path Sanctuary Board Member Brenda Prorok who is also a funeral director at Ryan Funeral Home.

Participants have the opportunity to learn what the green burial process entails by participating in a simulated version of it. This workshop includes Q&A with a Natural Path Sanctuary Cemetarian, pallbearing and even lowering "dead" weight into a grave.

This event is free but please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

This event will take place OUTDOORS and a good portion will take place walking in the Sanctuary. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and bring your water bottles.

This event will take place RAIN OR SHINE. Burials happen year around in snow, rain or sun.