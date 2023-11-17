$15

media release: Cello and saxophone seem like an unlikely pair for an indie jazz duo, but when you hear Natural Satellite, the two instruments sound like they were meant for each other. Karli and Jason Reisdorf have been performing and captivating audiences with their unique sound for nearly a decade. The couple met in 2011 while attending the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and have since built a family and a music career centered around love, exploration, and education.

The WAMI-nominated duo layers finger-style cello with catchy melodies, harmonies, and improvised saxophone to create a sound comparable to groups such as Morphine and Portis Head. Jason’s saxophone weaves in and out of verses harmonizing beautifully with Karli’s angelic voice. Their lyrics focus on self-love, reflection, and growth, leaving listeners feeling uplifted. When watching Natural Satellite perform, you can feel the chemistry between the two and the unique musical bond they share.

When not performing as Natural Satellite, Karli teaches toddler music classes and does freelance work recording and performing with various artists. Jason is very active with the local music scene as a freelancer, recording and performing, and has recently started his own experimental group, Son Reis Project. Together, the couple lecture at universities, hold songwriting clinics, and raise their two beautiful children at home. They plan on releasing new music in 2024.