RSVP for Naturalization: The Path to U.S. Citizenship

media release: Finding naturalization records is an important part in researching our immigrant ancestors. A process for becoming a United States citizen has been in place since our country’s early history. Laws have been enacted and modified throughout time. The process has seen many changes as a result. Join genealogist Teresa Steinkamp McMillin to learn about the history of naturalization and procedural changes. She’ll explain how to find records and illustrate these steps with examples.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 | 7:00 - 8:30 PM.

Can’t attend live? The webinar will be recorded and made available to registrants for 30 days. The registration deadline is Sunday, March 1, at 11:59 PM Central. Don’t wait … register today to save your seat!

$25/person. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.