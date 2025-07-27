Naturally Animated Architecture: Using the Movements of the Sun, Wind, and Rain to Bring Indoor Spaces and Sustainable Practices to Life
Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Explore how the natural movements of the sun, wind, and rain can be used to improve the well-being of people in buildings and raise awareness of sustainable living practices. In demonstrating how buildings can be designed to reconcile their traditional role as shelter from the elements with the active inclusion of their movement, Prof. Kevin Nute shows how, in the process of separating us from the extremes of the natural world, architecture can also be a means of reconnecting us with nature.
