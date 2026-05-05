media release: Naturally Wisconsin is thrilled to present Naturally Rising 2026 — our signature pitch competition and founder-support program for conscious consumer product brands. This high-energy event brings together founders, investors, industry leaders, and community members to spotlight the next generation of mission-driven brands.

This year’s exceptional finalists will take the stage to deliver fast-paced pitches, followed by live Q&A with a panel of expert judges.

2026 FINALISTS ARE:

Alaska Fresh Seafood

Beautiful Harvest/Zeda Cranberry

Luba Libations

Mock and Co.

Teddy's Tallow Chips

Tortill eria Zepeda

This program goes beyond the pitch: finalists receive coaching, mentorship, and strategic feedback to help prepare them not only for this event but for long-term traction and investment readiness.

The winner will advance to Naturally Network’s National Finals at Newtopia Now, gaining national visibility and access to a powerful network of founders, funders, and retail partners.

Prizes include:

1st prize: 3 hours of brand strategy consulting followed by a brand feature interview on The Food Business Marketing Podcast

2nd prize: 3 hours of brand strategy consulting ($450 value)

3rd prize: 1-hour Brand Strategy Session ($150 value)

Join us for an exciting celebration of innovation, purpose-driven entrepreneurship, and the companies shaping the future of the consumer goods industry on May 14 3-5pm.