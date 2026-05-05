Naturally Rising
media release: Naturally Wisconsin is thrilled to present Naturally Rising 2026 — our signature pitch competition and founder-support program for conscious consumer product brands. This high-energy event brings together founders, investors, industry leaders, and community members to spotlight the next generation of mission-driven brands.
This year’s exceptional finalists will take the stage to deliver fast-paced pitches, followed by live Q&A with a panel of expert judges.
2026 FINALISTS ARE:
Alaska Fresh Seafood
Beautiful Harvest/Zeda Cranberry
Luba Libations
Mock and Co.
Teddy's Tallow Chips
Tortilleria Zepeda
This program goes beyond the pitch: finalists receive coaching, mentorship, and strategic feedback to help prepare them not only for this event but for long-term traction and investment readiness.
The winner will advance to Naturally Network’s National Finals at Newtopia Now, gaining national visibility and access to a powerful network of founders, funders, and retail partners.
Prizes include:
1st prize: 3 hours of brand strategy consulting followed by a brand feature interview on The Food Business Marketing Podcast
2nd prize: 3 hours of brand strategy consulting ($450 value)
3rd prize: 1-hour Brand Strategy Session ($150 value)
Join us for an exciting celebration of innovation, purpose-driven entrepreneurship, and the companies shaping the future of the consumer goods industry on May 14 3-5pm.