Nature Alphabet Art

media release: Join us to paint alphabet bricks for our trails! Each brick will have a native species of flora or fauna of Wisconsin corresponding to each letter of the alphabet. Volunteers will get to pick their own letter and animal to paint on a brick that will then be placed along a trail at the heritage center. Get creative, learn about native species of Wisconsin, and meet other artists enthused about the environment!

Materials will be provided. Previous artistic experience is preferred.

Acrylic paint will be used, so please wear clothing that can get dirty.

Ages 14 and up.