Nature Based Memory Cafe

media release: Join the Heritage Center for a monthly gathering space for individuals with dementia, their families and caregivers. Our memory café offers a relaxed space for social interaction, support, and fun through nature based activities. Each month will feature seasonally themed activities as well as light refreshments, social time, puzzles and crafts.

Registration requested to provide adequate supplies, drop ins welcome.

Accessibility and Language Access:

Wheelchair accessible

Accessible parking and level walkway to building

Men's, Women's and All-Gender indoor ADA compliant bathrooms

Drinking water access

Our department is committed to providing meaningful access to our programs and resources to all individuals, regardless of primary language or ability. If you need language assistance services or an accessibility modification for this program, please submit this request form a minimum of 10 business days before the program to make the request. Please note, it is not possible for all programs to be modified.