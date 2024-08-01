Nature-based Solutions for Crane and Wetland Conservation in Kenya

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Join Dr. Joseph Mwangi, Kenya country manager, for an overview of our landscape approach to crane and wetland conservation in Kenya, integrating climate change, resilient livelihoods, enriched wetland buffer zones, and water security.

Increasing demand for food from growing human populations, coupled with poor farming practices, increased droughts due to climate change, and declining yields on farmland, has led communities in rural Kenya to find new land for farming. This has led to encroachment into wetlands for agriculture, which are critical Grey Crowned Crane habitats. The loss of healthy wetlands and associated disturbance impacts crane productivity and the sustainability of the communities’ livelihoods.

In addition, cranes face direct threats such as poisoning due to human-wildlife conflict that arises from crop damage in the converted wetlands. To promote sustainable livelihoods and balance healthy wetlands, we are working with the community to adopt innovative, resilient livelihood practices that take advantage of ecosystem services for increased crop production. These practices also ensure a healthy wetland, mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing conflict with cranes.