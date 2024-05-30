Nature-Based Solutions for Wetlands and Riparian Areas

media release: Environmental leaders in Southern Wisconsin are pursuing nature-based solutions to restore function to wetlands and riparian areas. A nature-based solution is a form of conservation that utilizes or replicates natural features to address a specific issue. In this case, beaver dam analogs will be used to reconnect floodplains and restore function to streams and riparian wetlands.

To better understand the build process and create a few demonstration sites, WI Land and Water is hosting a webinar and one or more hands-on workshops. Nature-based solutions are typically small-scale techniques with lower costs and complexity than other more traditional conservation tools, and these sessions will help us determine the most effective method of building a beaver dam analog.

Webinar

Date and Time: May 30, 2024 – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

This webinar will outline the technique, appropriate locations, and challenges.