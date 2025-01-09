The Nature Fix: The Power of Nature Immersion in Stressful Times

media release: Nature is good for us―and there's science to back it up! Taking in research from all over the world, author Florence Williams will share how being in nature impacts our physical and mental well-being, and how we can combat our epidemic of disconnection from the land.

Williams is a science journalist and author of The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative, and, most recently, Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey. In her work, Florence explores the intricate connections between humans and the natural world. She uncovers the science behind nature's impact, revealing the profound psychological and physiological benefits of spending time outdoors. Florence's writing underscores the importance of rewilding our lives and prioritizing nature in an increasingly urbanized world.

Join us THIS THURSDAY, January 9, at 7pm CST for a fascinating evening on Land Ethic Live! Registration will also grant access to the replay if you can't attend live.