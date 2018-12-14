Nature Gelli Print Cards
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us on the rooftop to use objects found in nature to make prints for cards!
Visitors can use natural objects to make prints on paper to use as cards. This program will be a fun learning experience, as participants will learn to recognize botanical shapes and colors, learn about color mixing on the gelli prints, and use use fine motor control to make cards.
