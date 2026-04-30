media release: Sat May 23 1:30 "Nature Happenings" Free Bird and Nature Adventure at Pheasant Branch Prairie Encampment with Diane Schwartz

4864 Pheasant Branch Road, meet at Pheasant Branch Prairie Encampment parking lot, bring water, no bathroom. Join Get Kids Outside Naturalist Diane Schwartz on a family and kid friendly walk to explore a beautiful trail at Pheasant Branch and enjoy Spring birds and wildflowers. Learn how to make a Nature Bracelet! Some binoculars will be provided, please bring binocs or a camera if you have one. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures and the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Facebook page for a Trail Map and Fun Facts about Spring Phenology. Free, welcoming, healthy, fairly accessible, family and kid friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fourth Saturday Every Month Guided Bird and Nature Adventures at Pheasant Branch are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of Pheasant Branch. See their websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104