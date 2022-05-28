Nature in Miniature

MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

Have you ever wondered what life is like for an ant? Let’s shrink down together to discover the microworld! We’ll be exploring the patterns we notice in nature, turning over rocks to find critters and examining how beetles, worms and fungi help recycle the trees. Be prepared to dig in the dirt. Please park and meet naturalists in the Badger Den parking lot.

