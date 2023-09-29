Nature Infusions: Herbal Tea Blend

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Learn how to make infusions using nature's bounty. Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will guide you through the steps to make your own herbal tea blend!

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open September 15 at 9:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

