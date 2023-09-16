Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root

RSVP

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Learn how to make infusions using nature's bounty. Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will guide you through the steps to make a digestive bitter with dandelion root and burdock root!

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open September 2 at 9:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

Info

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Health & Fitness
Books, Food & Drink
RSVP
Google Calendar - Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root - 2023-09-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root - 2023-09-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root - 2023-09-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root - 2023-09-16 14:00:00 ical