Nature Infusions: Making Digestive Bitter with Dandelion and Burdock Root

media release: Learn how to make infusions using nature's bounty. Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will guide you through the steps to make a digestive bitter with dandelion root and burdock root!

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open September 2 at 9:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.