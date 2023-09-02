Nature Infusions: Rosemary and Rose Petal Hair Rinse

media release: Learn how to make  infusions using nature's bounty. Naturalist-in-Residence Qwantese will guide you through the steps to make your own rosemary and rose petal ACV hair rinse! 

Registration for this workshop will begin two-weeks prior to the event. Registration opens August 19 at 9:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

