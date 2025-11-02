Nature Journaling

Buy Tickets

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: A full-day workshop led by local artist Sonya Sankaran, featuring a guided hike and nature journaling session. Participants will practice quick sketching, adding basic color, and taking notes to capture their outdoor experiences.

Info

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment
Arts Notices
608-255-1166
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Nature Journaling - 2025-11-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nature Journaling - 2025-11-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nature Journaling - 2025-11-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nature Journaling - 2025-11-02 09:00:00 ical