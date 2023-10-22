RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect

media release: Thursday, October 19, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nature journaling brings endless possibilities for engaging with nature and reflecting on our world. Join Arboretum staff at Delta Beer Lab to explore different approaches to nature journaling. Inspiration from nature and supplies provided. Meet at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Rd, Madison. Free, register through Eventbrite by October 22.