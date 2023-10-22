RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect

RSVP

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Thursday, October 19, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nature journaling brings endless possibilities for engaging with nature and reflecting on our world. Join Arboretum staff at Delta Beer Lab to explore different approaches to nature journaling. Inspiration from nature and supplies provided. Meet at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Rd, Madison. Free, register through Eventbrite by October 22.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices
608-263-7888
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect - 2023-10-22 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect - 2023-10-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect - 2023-10-22 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Nature Journaling to Reflect & Connect - 2023-10-22 00:00:00 ical