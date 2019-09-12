press release:

Attend the Jordahl Public Lands Storytelling Workshop: Nature Narratives

Thursday, September 12 & 19

6-8 p.m.

Aldo Leopold Center

330 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin

Register today for the two-night Jordahl Public Lands Workshop hosted by Nelson Institute and its partners. This workshop will help participants to communicate the importance of our natural resources through storytelling.

Led by Jen Rubin, a co-producer of Moth StorySlam, and James Edward Mills, a freelance journalist and independent media producer, this interactive workshop will explore dynamic storytelling elements through a mixture of mini lectures, one-on-one dialogue, and small group work. Participants are asked to come with an existing story about your love of nature and public lands or an idea for a new story.

This special event is FREE, however, registration is required.