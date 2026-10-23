The Nature of True Friendship

media release: A Domo Geshe Rinpoche Event (In the Tibetan Buddhist Tradition)

We have more ways to connect than ever before, yet genuine friendship can sometimes feel difficult to find or maintain. What does it mean to be a true friend, and what makes a friendship meaningful and lasting? The Buddhist tradition offers a timeless perspective on friendship. Join Rinpoche for an exploration of the qualities that make our relationships meaningful, supportive, and enduring.

You can visit event website to register to attend in person or on zoom.