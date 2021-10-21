ONLINE: Nature Photography

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Lunchtime Lecture. Glenn Chambliss, birdwatcher and professor emeritus of bacteriology, UW–Madison.

Nature Photography. People are endlessly fascinated by the natural world that surrounds us. Capturing on film the beauty, sense of freedom and a bit of the essence of inhabitants of that world are primary goals of my photography. Today, we explore various aspects of nature photography, from the equipment involved and its use, to finding and photographing subjects. Along the way, we delve into the importance of composition, lighting, exposure and focus. The brief survey of technical requirements will provide context for viewing photographs I have taken locally and far afield of birds ranging from Tundra Swans to Hummingbirds, insects and flowers. Fee: $10. Registration information for this virtual lecture is available at https://foamadison.org