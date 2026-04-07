Nature Photography for Kids

media release: Children ages 6-12 and their adults are invited to join Sandy Weber, professional photographer, to use photography to discover the beauty of nature and surprising interactions all around us. Participants will learn beginner photography skills such as framing, light and shadow with a digital camera. Each child will print one of their photos. The program runs from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. We will start indoors with a short introduction, then go outdoors to explore the land through the camera lens.

• 10:30 am – Gather in the Boardroom for orientation to nature photography

• 10:45 am – Go outside to take photos

• 11:25 am – Meet in the Boardroom to print photos, mount them, decorate frames and write captions

• 11:55 am – Group sharing and closing

Please register by May 25, 2026. This event is free for attendees, but good will donations to Holy Wisdom and the Friends of Wisdom Prairie are always encouraged and appreciated.

Registration is limited to 10 children ages 6 to 12 and their adults. We cannot accommodate walk-ins or small children at this event.