press release: All are welcome for this Nature Photography Workshop at Pope Farm Conservancy on Saturday, July 24th @ 7:30am. Our photography partners from PhotoMidwest will be at the conservancy to provide tips and advice on taking great nature photos. We’ll learn how to capture the beauty of summer in the early morning light. The prairies and oak savanna will be at their peak, and, if we’re lucky, we’ll encounter butterflies, birds, and more along the way. Bring your camera and bug spray.

This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot.

Website: https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/ events/nature-photography- workshop/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1473531926322446/