media release: In one of our most popular workshops, award-winning local photographer Rona Neri teaches Nature Photography!

The first half of this workshop consists of a presentation and discussion in the Center for Rural History. With an emphasis on assisting beginner and intermediate level photographers, Rona discusses the basics of nature photography techniques, light, composition, and photographic subjects to look for on the prairie and farmstead. Participants are encouraged to bring their camera equipment, comfortable shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and a spirit of collaboration as they explore the beauty of Schumacher Farm Park together. Spots are limited, registration is required.

$15 per person