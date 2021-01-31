RSVP for Nature Poetry

media release: Session 1: Fridays, February 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Registration required by January 31.

Session 2: Fridays, February 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Registration required by February 14.

These two-class sessions offer a sampling of modern nature poetry, covering poets from Gary Snyder to Joy Harjo to Evie Shockley. We will consider human relationships with nature and then address contemporary topics such as the psychological benefits of nature, sustainability, and biodiversity loss. This is an appreciation class but we may also share writing. Sessions are two classes. Instructor: Troy Hess. Fee: $15 for session. Space is limited.

