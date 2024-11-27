RSVP for Nature Printing on a T-shirt
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Thursday, Dec 5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
$50
In this workshop, led by local artist Susann Ely, you will learn a nature printing technique using a soft rubber brayer, a tampo (dauber), an oil-based ink, and fresh plants. All materials (except for the T-shirts) will be provided. Registration deadline: 11/27/24
