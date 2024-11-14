RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper

Buy Tickets

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Thursday, Nov 21st, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

$50

Local artist Susann Ely will guide you to create lovely note cards and other nature prints suitable for gifting, art journaling, or collage—just in time for the holidays! In this workshop, you will learn a nature printing technique using a soft rubber brayer, a tampo (dauber), an oil-based ink, and fresh plants. 

Registration deadline: 11/14/24

Info

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices
608-232-1510
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper - 2024-11-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper - 2024-11-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper - 2024-11-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper - 2024-11-14 00:00:00 ical