RSVP for Nature Printing on Paper

media release: Thursday, Nov 21st, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

$50

Local artist Susann Ely will guide you to create lovely note cards and other nature prints suitable for gifting, art journaling, or collage—just in time for the holidays! In this workshop, you will learn a nature printing technique using a soft rubber brayer, a tampo (dauber), an oil-based ink, and fresh plants.

Registration deadline: 11/14/24