Nature Stroll

media release: Join us as we leisurely explore the gardens and landscape at and around the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Anything and everything is fair game on this trip: plants, birds, insects and whatever else catches our attention. We’ll visit the pollinator and sensory gardens around the Heritage Center, watch the Purple Martin house, visit the adjacent prairie, and enjoy the wildlife in the area. We plan a short foray just across Lake Farm Road where we can head to the top of the prairie drumlin and take in the plant diversity there, and we can search for soaring birds. Another possibility is a visit to the woods on the Capital City Trail near the drumlin to experience a different habitat.

Please bring drinking water, binoculars if you have them (we will have binoculars available to use as well), and sun protection. Restrooms are available on site. Families are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473