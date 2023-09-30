media release: Join this immersive Nature Study workshop and discover the art of observing, connecting, and understanding the land. Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will show you how studying nature enhances mindfulness, and nurtures a deeper appreciation for the wonders around us, by teaching practical techniques to engage with nature.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.