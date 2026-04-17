media release: Join the Friends of Hoyt Park for a guided nature walk through Hoyt Park.

Once per month, Ranger Andy or a Friends of Hoyt Park volunteer will lead the group on a walk through the park, focusing on a specific topic. The topic for April is newly emerging wild flowers and year-round resident and early spring migrant birds.

Enjoy this opportunity to learn about the wide variety of things you may have seen--or might never have noticed--in the park.

Meet by the Historic Main Entrance on Regent St. (near Capital High) at 6:30 PM and wear your walking shoes.Check out website for monthly walk topics as they are announced: Hoytpark.org