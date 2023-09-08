Nature Writing and Meditative Walk

Edna Taylor Conservation Park 802 Femrite Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Join library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters for an immersive experience combining the serenity of nature with the art of reflective writing and meditation as we create nature-inspired collaborative art. Bring a notebook & your favorite writing tool.

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open August 25 at 9:00am.

Accessibility Notes: Access Ability Wisconsin is an organization dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to nature and the outdoors. Contact Access Ability directly to learn more about requesting an outdoor wheelchair. https://locations.accessabilitywi.org/reserving or 608-886-9388.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

