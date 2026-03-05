media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Nature Writing" Senior Adventure at Warner Park Center, 1625 Northport Drive. Meet at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center Lobby, water and bathrooms nearby. Join Naturalist Lynn Persson for a conversation about about the fun and rewarding practice of nature journaling or nature writing. It can be as simple as writing a sentence about something you beautiful you have seen, or perhaps make up a short poem or draw a rough sketch. We may take a walk if weather is nice. Seniors are welcome to bring a family member or friend. Senior Centers and community organizations are encouraged to invite Seniors and bring small groups! Free, fun, welcoming, educational, fairly accessible, no registration required, no pets. Second Thursday every month Senior Bird and Nature Adventures are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Newbridge, Monona Senior Center and Wild Warner. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104