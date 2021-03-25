ONLINE: Nature's Best Hope

press release: A Gardener's Call

January - May 2021, Thursdays, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Plants, animals, and microbes have an essential role to fill in our gardens. As gardeners, we have a responsibility to recognize and respect all beings’ contributions to healthy garden ecosystems. If we listen to life’s call, we can nurture gardens that provide for all members of the garden community. Join us for a special 5-part lecture series to learn how we can support all life in the garden - creating spaces where all life belongs.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

Register for all five lectures and receive a $10 discount - REGISTER HERE! Register by the prior day.

Check out our best practices tip sheet (link) to ensure you are in tip-top technical shape for the lectures! Olbrich Botanical Gardens is unable to provide technical support during the presentations.

March 25: Nature’s Best Hope

Presented by Doug Tallamy, professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and author of the award winning book, "Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens".

Recent headlines about global insect declines and three billion fewer birds in North America are a bleak reality check about how ineffective our current landscape designs have been at sustaining the plants and animals that sustain us. Such losses are not an option if we wish to continue our current standard of living on Planet Earth. The good news is that none of this is inevitable. Author of the award winning book, “Brining Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens”, Doug Tallamy, will discuss simple steps that each of us can- and must- take to reverse declining biodiversity and will explain why we, ourselves, are nature’s best hope.