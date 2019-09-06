press release: Naturing in Madison is a nature organization offering outdoor play experiences for children and families in Wisconsin. For a taste of our Naturing in the Park classes, join Christie at an upcoming free trial class. Our morning of fun will be guided by Tiny, Perfect Things by M.H. Clark and offer a great sample of the fun we will have this fall. To learn more about our family classes and other community events, please visit our website at http://naturinginmadison.com

Registration is required. Age Range: 18 months-8 years

CANCELED: 9:30am-11:00am, 9/5/19, Woodland Park, 330 Femrite Dr., Monona

9:45am-11:15am, 9/6/19, Greenfield Park, 5187 Greenfield Park Rd, Fitchburg

9:45am-11:15am, 9/10/19, Lake Farm County Park (Shelter #1), 3113 Lake Farm Road, Madison