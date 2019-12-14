Naughty Boutique

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Lady Laughs Comedy presents a Naughty Pop-up Boutique 

11 am 

Join us for the Naughty Boutique (a Pop Up Holiday Boutique)! I mean honestly who want's to be on the "Nice" list...am I right?

We'll have vendors, crafts, food, a naughty fashion show and so much more!

Just $5 to shop and $50 for VIP treatment (drink ticket, gift bags and fashion show front row!)

The proceeds will go to the Lady Laughs Comedy School Scholarship Fund and to getting The Lady Bus all ticked out and ready to go!

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
