media release: Monona Terrace invites the community to celebrate summer with the return of its popular Concerts on the Rooftop series. Guests can enjoy live music against the stunning backdrop of Lake Monona and downtown Madison. The rooftop and Lake Vista Café open at 5:30 p.m., with performances from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for admission. Secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062. Rain call will be made on the day of the event at 2 PM, email will be sent to ticket holders.

Nauti-Nauti sails the cool ocean waters of the 1970s and early ’80s to celebrate the sounds of yacht rock with songs of Little River Band, Linda Ronstadt, Boz Scaggs, Carole King and more along for the cruise. Launching in 2022, the band loves its loyal “Nauti Nation” fans who pack clubs and outdoor concerts. The band holds several Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) Awards, including the 2025 People’s Choice Artist of the Year and Best Female Vocalist.