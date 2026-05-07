media release:

Navigating Alzheimer’s Biomarker Testing and Results

Friday, June 12, 2026

9:30 am - 11:30 am

Online via Zoom from anywhere and livestreaming from host sites across Wisconsin

Free and open to all, join us as we explore Alzheimer’s biomarker testing, including its benefits and risks, how results guide medical care and planning, and how early diagnosis can expand treatment options and support quality of life. The webinar will end with a Q&A session. Learn more and register: adrc.wisc.edu/hlwmci-june-2026

This session is part of the 2026 Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) quarterly education series.

Hosts: Nathaniel Chin, MD, and Jennifer McAlister, BS.