media release: Please join us for our upcoming educational webinar, provided at no cost, on April 1, 2025 at 4:30pm CT: Navigating Chronic Wasting Disease: A Presentation on Recent Advances by Dr. Peter Larsen.

Wisconsin's Green Fire and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation are co-hosting this webinar. Our featured presenter is Dr. Peter Larsen of the Minnesota Center for Prion Research & Outreach (MNPRO).

﻿During the webinar, Dr. Larsen will cover the latest research discoveries and technological innovations in the study and management of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Date: April 1, 2025 from 4:30-5:30pm CT

Cost: Registration is free. Register via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/6JV51lN0Sm6nLNbsPf3eOA

This webinar is for anyone curious about the science behind CWD. Join us if you're a researcher, a hunter, an outdoor enthusiast, or you are simply interested in wildlife and our natural resources!

What is CWD? Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal nervous system disease caused by prions that affects deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou. Learn more from the WDNR here.

When did CWD first affect Wisconsin's deer herd? Positive samples were first detected in Wisconsin in 2002. As of 2024, CWD has been detected in deer from 58 out of 72 Wisconsin counties.

What is next in research to study and manage CWD? Join us for this webinar to find out!

About the presenter:

Dr. Larsen is an evolutionary biologist and his research is highly interdisciplinary. Broadly, his team utilizes innovative genomic approaches (e.g., transcriptomics, metagenomics, and genome sequencing) to advance research in the areas of Evolutionary Medicine and One Health. He leads a diverse research program that focuses on zoonotic disease surveillance, field-based molecular diagnostics, and the origins of neurodegenerative disease. Peter has over 18 years of research experience in molecular biology, mammalogy, and genomics.

Browse Dr. Larsen's scientific publications here.