Navigating Disability Benefits: New Research on Administrative Burden and Work Incentives

UW Institute for Research on Poverty panel discussion.

media release: Programs like SSI and SSDI help millions of U.S. residents through monthly support that is especially critical for low-income and aging people with a disability. Research shows that current and prospective beneficiaries may struggle to navigate the application process and eligibility requirements. In this webinar, panelists will present and discuss research on administrative burden in accessing SSA program benefits as well as participation and barriers to employment.

Presenters:

Debra L. Brucker, research professor, Institute of Disability, University of New Hampshire

Mike Levere, assistant professor of economics, Colgate University

Ramonia Rochester, director of research, National Disability Institute (NDI)